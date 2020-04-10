|
|
David James Pfannenstein, 60, of Beverly Hills, FL passed away April 5, 2020 due to complications from the coronavirus. He was born on May 8, 1959 in St. Cloud, MN to Charles and Joan Pfannenstein. He grew up in St. Louis Park, MN. Following graduation from high school, Dave played Junior A hockey for the Sioux City Suns, in Sioux City, Iowa. From there Dave went to college at St. Cloud State University in St. Cloud, MN playing hockey for the Huskies for 4 years, earning an Associates of Arts degree. David went on to play Semi-Pro hockey briefly for the Phoenix Roadrunners in Phoenix Arizona and from there to Sun Valley, Idaho playing for the Sun Valley Suns. It was in Sun Valley that he developed his passion for golf that ultimately led him on the path to becoming a PGA Class A Golf Professional. Dave moved to Vermont to pursue opportunities in golf and met his future wife, Shari in 1986 in West Dover, VT while teaching at The Original Golf School at Mount Snow under the direction of Jay Morelli. From The Original Golf School, Dave went on to his first Head Professional position at Tater Hill Golf Club in Windham, VT and worked there in 1989 and 1990. Dave attained his Class A PGA Membership in April of 1990. He was the Head Golf Professional at Crown Point Country Club in Springfield, VT from 1991–1997, Director of Golf at the Killington Golf Resort, in Killington, VT from 1998–2010 and Assistant/Teaching Professional at the Sugarbush Golf Club in Sugarbush, VT in 2011.
In 2012, Dave became the Executive Director of the Vermont Golf Association, retiring at the end of 2018 to move permanently to Florida, having spent winters in Homosassa, FL since 1988. Dave made a wealth of contributions to the world of golf as a terrific player, teacher and administrator. He was a powerful supporter of all those interested in and working in golf. He was universally recognized by his peers for his ambitious achievements. He was highly decorated in his trade by the Professional Golf Association of America, having been awarded the New England PGA Bill Strausbaugh award in 2010, the New England PGA Merchandiser of the Year award in 2005, the Vermont PGA Bill Strausbaugh award in 2009 and 2005, the Vermont PGA Merchandiser of the Year - Resort award in 2004, The Vermont PGA Professional of the Year award in 2004, 2000 and 1992 and the New England PGA Horton Smith award in 1997. His proudest playing accomplishment was Co-Champion of the New England PGA Pro-Assistant Championship with his assistant Patrick Mullen.
Dave served on the PGA of America National Education Committee, the New England Section PGA Awards Committee, the New England PGA Employment and Club Relations Committee, The New England PGA Website, Education, Membership and Ryder Cup Committees. Dave served on the Board of the Vermont PGA, holding the office of Vermont Chapter PGA President from 1997 to 1998. He also served as Vermont Chapter PGA Tournament Chairman and was on the Vermont Chapter PGA Awards, Education and Tournament Committees.
Dave was admired by many and made a difference wherever he went. Most importantly, he was just a wonderful man. He was smart, gentle, kind, supportive, energetic, creative, and totally unassuming. He never met a stranger. David's faith was very important to him. He and his wife Shari were members of Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church in Beverly Hills, FL and former members of St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church in Homosassa, FL.
Dave married Shari Schoonmaker on December 12, 1989 in St. Louis Park, MN. Dave is survived by his wife Shari of Beverly Hills, FL, his parents Charles and Joan Pfannenstein of St. Louis Park, MN, his sister Ann Southard of Rochester, MN, his sister Sarah Pfannenstein-Strong of St Louis Park, MN and her 3 children, Travis Bartz, Angela Antell and Rachael Antell. In addition, Dave is survived by many loving aunts, uncles and cousins.
Private cremation is under the direction of the Fero Funeral Home in Beverly Hills, FL. Due to the Covid 19 Virus restrictions, a funeral service and a Celebration of Life in Florida will be held at a later time. Date will be announced once it is safe to gather together. A Celebration of Life will also be held in Vermont when it is safe to do so. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Vermont Golf Association Scholarship Fund, 145 Pine Haven Shores Rd, Suite 2172, Shelburne, VT 05482 (vgasf.org).
Sign the guest book at www.chronicleonline.com.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Apr. 10, 2020