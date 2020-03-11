|
David R Wingate, age 79, of Hernando, Florida, passed away March 7, 2020 at the University of Miami Health Care. David was born on January 23, 1941 in Bayside, NY to David and Helen (Busch) Wingate. David moved to Citrus County 20 years ago from Sidney, New York. David was retired from the Electronics Industry and he attended the St. Scholastica Catholic Church in Lecanto, FL.
Survived by his wife, Judith Wingate; three children, David, Michael and Joseph Wingate; two sisters, Mary and Frances; eight grandchildren.
Mass will be offered at 11 a.m. on Friday, March 13, 2020 at St Scholastica Catholic Church in Lecanto, FL. Private cremation will follow under the direction of Brown Funeral Home and Crematory in Lecanto, FL.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Mar. 11, 2020