Hooper Funeral Homes & Crematory
501 W Main St
Inverness, FL 34450
(352) 726-2271
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Hooper Funeral Homes & Crematory
501 W Main St
Inverness, FL
Service
Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019
5:00 PM
Hooper Funeral Homes & Crematory
501 W Main St
Inverness, FL
David Ross Garcia


1972 - 2019
David Ross Garcia Obituary
The Service of Remembrance for Mr. David Ross Garcia, 46, of Inverness, FL who died on Monday, August 5, 2019 in Tampa, FL will be held on Sunday, August 11, 2019 at 5:00 P. M. at the Inverness Chapel of Hooper Funeral Homes & Crematory with Rev. Greg Kell officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Sunday afternoon from 2:00 – 5:00 P. M. He was born on August 22, 1972 in Hayward, CA.
Mr. Garcia was a carpenter by trade and was employed as a home inspector. His children and his family were his passion. He had served as a coach for young children in the Nature Coast Soccer Club and had been named Coach of the Year. An avid soccer fan, he loved all levels of soccer and would watch soccer games on television regardless of what language the broadcast was in. He enjoyed golf and playing with his boys. He was a music fan and enjoyed going to concerts.
He is survived by his wife, Jennifer Garcia; two sons, Nicolas Garcia and Cade Garcia along with his daughter, Isabella Garcia. He is also survived by his parents Jacqueline Lea (Lawson) and William Reinhardt; 3 sisters, Carolyn Bachmann, Renee Garcia and Dianna Esposito who was his twin; mother and father-in-law Rose and John Ammirata; mother and father-in-law Michael and Joy Venuti. Also surviving are numerous nieces and nephews.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at HooperFuneralHome.com.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Aug. 10, 2019
