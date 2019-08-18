Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David W. Fletcher. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

David W. Fletcher, born June 22, 1929, set sail on his final voyage in the early hours of August 13, 2019.

A prominent businessman, David ran Fletcher & Company Ltd in Montego Bay, Jamaica before retiring and moving to Homosassa, Florida where he and his wife Alice have lived for nearly twenty years. Fletcher & Company Ltd was founded in 1925 by his grandfather, the Honorable Walter Fletcher, and covered a wide range of business activities, including shipping and insurance brokerage.

David was also a farmer. He bred race horses, reared cattle and grew commercial crops on the family's property at Spot Valley, Jamaica. He had a special bond with horses, especially Lass (who often he rode to inspect the property) and the stallions: Blue Nile, Saumarez, and Art Viewer. As a member of the Jamaica Livestock Association, David participated in a University of Florida program that significantly helped to improve the beef production industry in Jamaica. He also engaged the University of Hawaii to introduce and improve the yield of commercially grown papaya.

David was an avid sailor who grew up sailing Snipes, O-Class, Prangy's, Sea-Scouts, Stars, you name it - he pretty much sailed it. He and his father, Leslie, sailed in the very first Miami-Montego Bay Race (aka Pineapple Cup) on 'Cohoe' in 1961. He served as the Commodore of the Montego Bay Yacht Club from 1993 - 1995. David deeply admired wooden boats. He built several skiffs and Fat Cat, a cat boat that he and Alice sailed when they lived in Clearwater and Pine Island, Florida during the '80's. In later years, David and Alice had many adventures sailing in the Caribbean aboard 'Caronade' (Now 'Sea Major') and 'Pharlap', a beautiful 42' double-ender.

David had a warm laugh and loved to tell stories to his family and friends. If there was something he did not know about, he researched it. If he did not know how to do something he would keep trying until he not only mastered it, but mastered it to perfection. Self-taught, David loved to tinker in his wood shop. Whether it was making beautiful pieces of furniture, or creating a fitting, part or tool that was hard to find for the farm or a boat, he was always happy making saw dust.

David is survived by his beloved wife of 60 years, Alice, his daughter Sandra Fletcher, his grandchildren Elizabeth Sharp and Steven Thacker, and his great-grandchildren Lily and Lawson Sharp, and Sophia Thacker. He also has many close friends and family that will miss him dearly.

Sail free David, may you always have fair winds and following seas.

David W. Fletcher, born June 22, 1929, set sail on his final voyage in the early hours of August 13, 2019.A prominent businessman, David ran Fletcher & Company Ltd in Montego Bay, Jamaica before retiring and moving to Homosassa, Florida where he and his wife Alice have lived for nearly twenty years. Fletcher & Company Ltd was founded in 1925 by his grandfather, the Honorable Walter Fletcher, and covered a wide range of business activities, including shipping and insurance brokerage.David was also a farmer. He bred race horses, reared cattle and grew commercial crops on the family's property at Spot Valley, Jamaica. He had a special bond with horses, especially Lass (who often he rode to inspect the property) and the stallions: Blue Nile, Saumarez, and Art Viewer. As a member of the Jamaica Livestock Association, David participated in a University of Florida program that significantly helped to improve the beef production industry in Jamaica. He also engaged the University of Hawaii to introduce and improve the yield of commercially grown papaya.David was an avid sailor who grew up sailing Snipes, O-Class, Prangy's, Sea-Scouts, Stars, you name it - he pretty much sailed it. He and his father, Leslie, sailed in the very first Miami-Montego Bay Race (aka Pineapple Cup) on 'Cohoe' in 1961. He served as the Commodore of the Montego Bay Yacht Club from 1993 - 1995. David deeply admired wooden boats. He built several skiffs and Fat Cat, a cat boat that he and Alice sailed when they lived in Clearwater and Pine Island, Florida during the '80's. In later years, David and Alice had many adventures sailing in the Caribbean aboard 'Caronade' (Now 'Sea Major') and 'Pharlap', a beautiful 42' double-ender.David had a warm laugh and loved to tell stories to his family and friends. If there was something he did not know about, he researched it. If he did not know how to do something he would keep trying until he not only mastered it, but mastered it to perfection. Self-taught, David loved to tinker in his wood shop. Whether it was making beautiful pieces of furniture, or creating a fitting, part or tool that was hard to find for the farm or a boat, he was always happy making saw dust.David is survived by his beloved wife of 60 years, Alice, his daughter Sandra Fletcher, his grandchildren Elizabeth Sharp and Steven Thacker, and his great-grandchildren Lily and Lawson Sharp, and Sophia Thacker. He also has many close friends and family that will miss him dearly.Sail free David, may you always have fair winds and following seas. Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Aug. 18, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Return to Today's Obituaries for Citrus County Chronicle Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close