David "Dave" Wendt, age 68, passed away in his sleep on March 19, 2019. He has just retired from Citrus Hills as a homebuilder two weeks earlier. David had received a devastating diagnosis of stage 4 lung cancer, adenocarcinoma and had been battling prostate cancer for two years.

David was born in Toronto, Canada and graduated from the University of Guelph, with an honors degree in philosophy (which is why he liked a good argument!) in 1972. Immediately after school, he went to work for the CN Railways in Canada supervising crews building track in Ontario and Quebec. He then took a job in Boston building subway lines in the city of Boston. The workers were union men, mainly Italian descent and they did not care for taking orders from a kid from Canada. David's dad came to visit him one day on the work site and David just introduced his dad by his first name, Paul. All the workers were very respectful and after that, David never had a problem again on the worksite. He realized later that his dad and Paul Castellano, a mob boss, look very much alike and the workers assumed David's dad was the mob boss. Within a year from this, David returned to Canada and fell in with some friends who were framing houses and David found his new calling,

David loved building homes ... he always said he build homes for people not just houses. He wanted them to enjoy it as much as possible, especially in the later years when he knew it would be their last home. David did not boast but he was very prideful of the quality of his homes.

David and his wife, Brenda moved to Florida after falling in love with it during their honeymoon in 1977 and returned before their 1st wedding anniversary. David first worked for a builder in Spring Hill, then one is Pasco County and finally moving to Citrus Hills in 2002. David was very loyal to all his "subs" and they were loyal to him. He was very proud and thankful of what they had all accomplished together.

David played softball for many years in Hernando and Pasco counties, sometimes 4 games a week. He was especially proud of coaching his son, Matt and his team to the Spring Hill Dixie League championship. Golf was another great passion for David and if he was not playing it on the weekends, he was watching it on TV. He finally got his elusive hole in one at World Woods a couple of years ago and that made him very happy.

David is survived by his wife, Brenda and their son, Matt along with his wife Amanda and grandchildren, Marissa and Noah who are really going to miss "Pop". His sister, Cheryl and her husband, Lyle from Toronto, Canada, also survive him. There are also many, many friends who will miss David.

The remembrance service for David will be Saturday, March 23 at 3pm at Hooper Funeral Home on 5054 North Lecanto Highway, Beverly Hills. Please come with your best "Dave" story and share with us.