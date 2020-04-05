Dawn M. Jacobs, of Hernando, FL passed away Tuesday, March 24,2020, in Ocala under the loving care of Legacy House Hospice and her family. She was born June 13, 1974, in Bay City, Michigan to Norbert Jacobs Jr, and Patricia Stohlman. She was a long time Florida resident and a friend to many. She had a smile that would light up a room and a laugh that was contagious.
She is preceded in death by her mom Patricia (Stohlman) Groulx. She is survived by her fiance: James Greer, son: Tyler Bryan, father: Norbert Jacobs Jr, step mom: Susan Sullivan, sisters: Jody Basner, Michelle Jacobs, Kimberly (Mike) Konieczka, Taffie (Zach) Newton, her furry family members, cousins, aunts, uncles, and many beloved nieces and nephews.
Cremation performed by Baldwin Brothers in Ocala. The family will have a celebration of life ceremony at a later date due to the need for social distancing.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Apr. 5, 2020