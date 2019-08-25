Citrus County Chronicle Obituaries
|
Chas E. Davis Funeral Home
3075 S. Florida Ave.
Inverness, FL 34450
(352) 726-8323
Dawn O’Day "Dusty" Simon

Dawn O’Day "Dusty" Simon Obituary
Dawn O'Day Simon, "Dusty", 75 of Inverness FL passed away on August 18, 2019 at home under loving care of family and Vitas Hospice Care. Dawn was born in Richlands, VA to Virginia Ann and Ernest Edward Crawford. Dawn was the loving wife and life partner to Lewis Simon for 38 years.
Dawn loved to cook so much that she won several cooking contests over the years from San Diego, CA to Florida. She also had a green thumb and could make any garden look beautiful. Dawn and Lew had many adventures that took them all around the world covering almost every state and many countries.
They loved to travel with friends and family and even made at least 5 trips this past year. Dawn and Lew were partners in many businesses until retiring 2 years ago.
After retiring, she loved volunteering on different committees at the First Baptist Church of Inverness where she loved her Sunday school class. Many afternoon naps were taken with her cat "Spooky" who loved to cuddle in bed under the covers.
She was the loving sister to John Crawford and Rebecca Crawford (pre-deceased).
Left to cherish her memories are Patricia Guessford of Hagerstown, MD, Pete Crawford and wife Trish of Brooksville, FL, Mike Crawford and Mary of Clearwater, FL, sister-in-law Judy Simon Schmutzer, Clearwater, FL. Also 5 daughters Ginger Szewc and husband Mike, Sandra Freeman and husband Tom, Cindy Simon Collins, Terry Taylor and husband Keith, and Sandra Simon. Grandchildren: Brittany, Alysha, Owen, Luke, Aly, Cody, Jordon, Cassie, Kira and 5 Great Grandchildren.
Private cremation is under the care of Chas. E. Davis Funeral Home in Inverness, FL. A celebration of Life will be held at a later date for family and friends.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the First Baptist Church of Inverness or Vitas Hospice.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Aug. 25, 2019
