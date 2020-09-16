1/
Dean P. Durel
1982 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dean's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dean P. Durel, age 37, of Hernando, Florida, passed away September 11, 2020 at his home. Born on October 13, 1982 in New Orleans, LA to Oliver Louis and Shiara B (Barahona) Durel. Dean moved to Citrus County 32 years ago from New Orleans, LA. His working career was in Marketing for the Home Care Industry. Dean was of the Catholic Faith and member of the Impala Club.
Dean was preceded in death by his father, Louis Durel.
Survived by his daughter, Olivia Durel; his mother, Shiara B. Shoop; four siblings, Rick and his wife Carolyn Quintanilla, Patricia and her husband Steve McMillen, Matthew Durel, Mercedes Schmit and his former wife, Cheryl Mulligan.
Private cremation will take place under the direction of Brown Funeral Home and Crematory in Lecanto, FL. Private memorial services will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday September 19, 2020 at the Brown Funeral Home in Lecanto, FL. The services will be livestreamed on Face Book at www.facebook.com/brownfuneralhomeandcrematory.
In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be given to Citrus County Blessings at https://www.citruscountyblessings.org/donate.html.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
19
Memorial service
02:00 PM
Brown Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Brown Funeral Home
5430 West Gulf to Lake Hwy
Lecanto, FL 34461
352-795-0111
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved