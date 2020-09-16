Dean P. Durel, age 37, of Hernando, Florida, passed away September 11, 2020 at his home. Born on October 13, 1982 in New Orleans, LA to Oliver Louis and Shiara B (Barahona) Durel. Dean moved to Citrus County 32 years ago from New Orleans, LA. His working career was in Marketing for the Home Care Industry. Dean was of the Catholic Faith and member of the Impala Club.
Dean was preceded in death by his father, Louis Durel.
Survived by his daughter, Olivia Durel; his mother, Shiara B. Shoop; four siblings, Rick and his wife Carolyn Quintanilla, Patricia and her husband Steve McMillen, Matthew Durel, Mercedes Schmit and his former wife, Cheryl Mulligan.
Private cremation will take place under the direction of Brown Funeral Home and Crematory in Lecanto, FL. Private memorial services will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday September 19, 2020 at the Brown Funeral Home in Lecanto, FL. The services will be livestreamed on Face Book at www.facebook.com/brownfuneralhomeandcrematory.
In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be given to Citrus County Blessings at https://www.citruscountyblessings.org/donate.html.