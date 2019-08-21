Citrus County Chronicle Obituaries
|
Chas E. Davis Funeral Home
3075 S. Florida Ave.
Inverness, FL 34450
(352) 726-8323
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Chas E. Davis Funeral Home
3075 S. Florida Ave.
Inverness, FL 34450
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
3:30 PM
Chas E. Davis Funeral Home
3075 S. Florida Ave.
Inverness, FL 34450
View Map
Deanna Lynn Johnston


1955 - 2019
Deanna Lynn Johnston Obituary
Deanna Lynn Johnston, age 63, Inverness, Florida passed away Sunday, August 18, 2019 at Citrus Memorial Hospital following a lengthy illness. Deanna was born in Lakeland, FL on December 24, 1955 to the late Robert Owen Pate, III and Ruth Cox Pate and came to Citrus County in 1972 from there. She was employed by the Citrus Co. School Board as a bus driver for 20 years and was a member of Hope Baptist Church in Inverness.
Left to cherish her memory is her husband of 46 years, Harold Ray Johnston of Inverness; her three children, Christie (Charles) Garza of Derwood, MD, Michael (Nicole) Johnston of Floral City, FL, and Kara (Kyle) Williamson of Inverness, FL; 4 sisters, Jennifer Williamson of Inverness, Georgia Shelar of Smyrna, DE, Holly Roberts of Baileyton, TN, and Kaywood Pate of New Jersey; 8 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild; many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her son, Harold Ray Johnston, Jr in 1976.
Deanna loved to cook, read and scrapbook. She was an amazing seamstress and an avid bowler. But mostly she loved spending time with her family, friends and church.
There will be a Memorial Service scheduled on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at 3:30 PM from the Chas. E. Davis Funeral Home with Pastor Scott Smith of Hope Baptist Church officiating The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday from 5:00- 7:00 PM.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Aug. 21, 2019
