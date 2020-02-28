|
Deborah Lynn Baum of Inverness, FL died gracefully in her home on February 25, 2020 following a five-year long battle with metastatic breast cancer. Debbie was born in Mineola, New York on April 22, 1965 to the late Frank J. Zavrel and Carolyn Cassidy Zavrel.
She moved to Florida with her family in 1976, later moving to Citrus County from Brooksville, Florida in 1985. Debbie is survived by her loving husband of 33 years, Stephen Baum. Steve and Debbie could often be found spending sunny days by their pool, enjoying time out with friends, or skipping town for a weekend getaway. She retired from the Citrus County Tax Collector's Office in 2018 as a Supervisor following 30 years of service.
Debbie had many loves in her life, beyond that of her adored family and friends. She was an exceptional cook and utilized her fondness of food and culinary expertise as an extension of her heart. She also loved music, often breaking out into song and dance when she heard one of her favorite tunes, which were many and plentiful. She enjoyed spending hours in her flower beds, pruning and scrutinizing each plant while enjoying the blooming foliage.
Debbie will be remembered for her naturally caring demeanor, her unassuming humor and wit, and her unwavering strength. Despite the relentless challenges that she continued to face after her diagnosis,
Debbie continued to fight with the utmost grace, dignity, and resilience. Her ability to
handle such an unforgiving disease as she did is a true testament of her strength, character, and love of life.
One of Debbie's favorite destinations was Treasure Island, Florida where she spent her summer vacations surrounded by her extensive family. They would entertain themselves with games, food, variety shows, and the pure company of one another. Debbie has requested that her final resting place include this memorable spot in Treasure Island, so that she can continue to enjoy the many family summer celebrations to come.
Left to cherish her memory is her husband, Stephen J. Baum; her two children, Matthew Baum and his wife Natalie of Floral City, FL; Jennifer Baum of Decatur, GA;
3 sisters Randi Mikkola and her husband Kenneth of Spring Hill, FL; Laurie "Buffy" Zavrel, Spring Hill, FL; Donna Volberg, Brooksville, FL; 3 brothers: Frank P. Zavrel and his wife Karen of Brooksville, FL; Keith Zavrel and his wife Vicki, Brooksville, FL; Kenny Leach and his wife Renee, Brooksville, FL.
Debbie's life will be remembered at a Celebration of Life Memorial Gathering on Sunday, March 1, 2020 from 2:00-3:30 PM at Chas E. Davis Funeral Home. A graveside committal service will follow at the Oak Ridge Cemetery in Inverness with Dr. Michael D. Wilburn officiating.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Feb. 28, 2020