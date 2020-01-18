Deborah S. Sutherlin, 68, died Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at her home in Homosassa. Debbie was born in Michigan and moved to Florida in the mid 70's.
She was a cosmetologist for many years and she loved animals.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Jerry Sutherlin; her father Milburn Smith; mother Marie Shady; sister Shirley Thrasher; niece, Shirlene Bodwell; and niece, Charlene Raines; Debbie is survived by her sister Melisa Doss of Tennessee; nieces, Amanda Cronan, Jessica Doss both of Tennessee and a number of great nieces.
Also surviving are dear friends, JP Flynn of Homosassa, Donny and Mary Ann Russell of Homosassa and Penny Russ of Citrus Springs.
A private memorial will be held Saturday, January 18, 2020.
In lieu of flowers please make a donation to your local animal shelter. Brown Funeral Home & Crematory in charge of cremation arrangements.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Jan. 18, 2020