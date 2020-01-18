Deborah S. Sutherlin

Obituary
Deborah S. Sutherlin, 68, died Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at her home in Homosassa. Debbie was born in Michigan and moved to Florida in the mid 70's.
She was a cosmetologist for many years and she loved animals.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Jerry Sutherlin; her father Milburn Smith; mother Marie Shady; sister Shirley Thrasher; niece, Shirlene Bodwell; and niece, Charlene Raines; Debbie is survived by her sister Melisa Doss of Tennessee; nieces, Amanda Cronan, Jessica Doss both of Tennessee and a number of great nieces.
Also surviving are dear friends, JP Flynn of Homosassa, Donny and Mary Ann Russell of Homosassa and Penny Russ of Citrus Springs.
A private memorial will be held Saturday, January 18, 2020.
In lieu of flowers please make a donation to your local animal shelter. Brown Funeral Home & Crematory in charge of cremation arrangements.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Jan. 18, 2020
