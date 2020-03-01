Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Deborah (Rich) Wheeler. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Deborah Rich Wheeler, 64, of Tallahassee, Florida, passed away peacefully on February 22, 2020. She had undergone heart surgery and suffered a stroke two days later from which she never recovered. She died under the care of Hospice.

Deborah graduated from Killian High School in Miami, Florida and she attended Abilene Christian College and Florida State University.

The Rich family relocated to Floral City in Citrus County in 1972, where her father, Curtis A. Rich, Sr., opened Curtis Tool Company in Crystal River. Deborah was predeceased by her mother, Iceal Tyler Rich in 1976.

Deborah is survived by her husband of 29 years, Bill Wheeler, and his family, all of Tallahassee and Crawfordville. She is survived also by her parents, Curtis A. Rich, Sr. and wife Vangie, of Highlands, North Carolina, her sister, Alana F. Rich, of Phoenix, Arizona, her brother, Curtis Rich, II, of Crystal River, step-brothers, Bill Swigert and spouse Shane Wilson, of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, Brett Swigert and wife Nancy of Ocala, Florida. She also had several cousins, nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Deborah's Life will be held later in the summer at the Wheeler parent's residence in Crawfordville, Florida.

