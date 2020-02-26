Debra Kay Atwood, 52, went home to be with her Lord on Monday, February 24, 2020. Debby was born on November 17, 1967 in Ocala, Fl. She was a Crystal River High School graduate.
Debbie was a resident of Brentwood Assisted Living and loved to play bingo and trivia and was very active in the social life there. She loved everyone she met and was very easy to like and be around. Debby loved to travel with her parents and when she was younger made a great fishing partner.
Debby was preceded in death by her mother, Sandra, and her sister, Deedra. She is survived by her father, Dan Atwood (Jan), her aunt, Betty Knox, her uncle, Herb Woll (Ann), and a full step family of loving sisters, brother, aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
Debby was loved by everyone that met her and will be greatly missed.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at First Baptist Church of Crystal River at 2 PM on Sunday.
Sign the guest book at www.chronicleonline.com.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Feb. 26, 2020