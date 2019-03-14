Citrus County Chronicle Obituaries
|
Fero Funeral Home with Crematory
5955 North Lecanto Highway
Beverly Hills, FL 34465
(352) 746-4551
Debra Roopani
Memorial service
Sunday, Mar. 17, 2019
4:00 PM
Gulf to Lake Church
1454 N. Gulf Ave
Crystal River, FL
Debra L. Roopani


Debra L. Roopani
Debra Lynn Roopani, 60 of Crystal River, Florida passed away March 10th, 2019. She was born in Monterey, California on December 8th, 1958, the daughter of Henry and Selma Sonak. She had five other siblings, two daughters and two grandchildren. Debra was a nurturing mother, caring sister, inspirational teacher, and a role model with a genuine loving heart for all. "Ms. Roo" had a passion for life and will forever be remembered.
A memorial service will be held at 4:00pm Sunday, Mar. 17, at the Gulf to Lake Church, 1454 N. Gulf Ave, Crystal River with Pastor Lloyd Bertine and is open to the public. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to Citrus County Abuse Shelter Association - Inverness. casafl.org. Words of condolence may be written at www.ferofuneralhome.com.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Fero Funeral Home 5955 N. Lecanto Highway, Beverly Hills, Fl.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Mar. 14, 2019
