Della Luenora Rice, 69, of Crystal River died Friday March 29th 2019.

Della was well known in her community and beyond. If there was ever a need, she was always there as a support. Whether it was a family get together, a church event, a community gathering, or a listening ear; you could always count on Della to be there. Evangelist Rice will always be remembered for her warm smile and contagious laughter.

Wake service to be held Friday April 5th 4pm to 6pm. Service to be Held Saturday at 11 a.m. all being held at The Ind. House of God Church of The Living God, 557 N.E. 2nd Avenue, Crystal River, FL 34429.

Arrangements entrusted to: J.T. Campbell Funeral and Cremation Services, Macedonia Chapel (352) 587-8080

