Della Mae Hibbetts
1929 - 2020
Mrs. Della Mae Hibbetts, 90, of Inverness, FL, died on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 in her home. Mrs. Hibbetts was born on December 22, 1929 in Revere, MO and was the daughter of the late Garland and Nettie (Wilkins) LeMaster. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her son Donald (Robin) Hibbetts. She is survived by her loving husband harry H. Hibbetts, 2 sons, Harry Michael Hibbetts and Gerald (Kelly) Hibbetts along with 5 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. She will be laid to rest at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, FL. Her arrangements are under the direction of the Inverness Chapel of Hooper Funeral Homes & Crematory. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.HooperFuneralHome.com.

Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hooper Funeral Homes & Crematory
501 W Main St
Inverness, FL 34450
(352) 726-2271
