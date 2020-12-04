1/1
Dellamae Rose (Koelker) Davenport
1943 - 2020
Homosassa, Florida – Dellamae Rose (Koelker) Davenport was reunited with her beloved husband, Clifford Terry Davenport, in Heaven on Tuesday, December 1, 2020. She was 77 years old at the time of her passing.
On October 28, 1943, Dellamae was born to the late Joseph F. Koelker, Sr. and Wilma M. (Batcheler) Koelker. Raised in Lancaster, Wisconsin, she attended Cassville Elementary School and was a graduate of Cassville High School. Of the Baptist faith, she was a member of the First Baptist Church of Homosassa in Florida. Best known for her loving and outgoing personality, Dellamae was an extremely independent woman.
Her memory will live on through her children, Todd F. Davenport (Kris); David S. Davenport (Meg); and Kelli M. (Davenport) Osborne (Jeff); grandchildren, Ryan Craig (Charlie); Robert Terry (Brennan); Corey Thomas (Blair); Corioa Machele (Shane); Hunter Jeffrey (Nessa); Jacob Charles; Riley Rose; Kendell Grace; and great-grandchildren, Jack Tomm; and Magnolia Jane.
At the family's request, all services are private.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully suggests memorial donations be given in memory of Dellamae Rose Davenport to the donor's favorite charity.
McCullough Funeral Home and Crematory has the privilege of being entrusted with these arrangements.

Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Dec. 4, 2020.
