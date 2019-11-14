|
Delores Ellen Dickey, 73 of Crystal River, FL passed away Sunday November 10, 2019 under the care of her family and Vitas Hospice. She was born August 13, 1946 to Mrs. Louise and Mr. Loren Walls in Lebanon, IN and moved to Florida one and a half years ago from Crawfordsville, IN. She was of the Christian Faith. She was a loving mother and nana and cherished spending time with her grandkids, creating beautiful works of art.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother Ed and her sister Collen. She is survived by her son Robert Ford and his wife Trina, daughters Dawn Sherrill, Shannon Runyon and her husband Rod, and Paula Carty and her husband Rich, a sister Nadine Urban and her husband Jim, eight grandchildren and one great grandson.
Services will be held at a later date in Indiana at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are under the direction of Strickland Funeral Home and Crematory, Crystal River.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Nov. 14, 2019