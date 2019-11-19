Citrus County Chronicle Obituaries
Chas E. Davis Funeral Home
3075 S. Florida Ave.
Inverness, FL 34450
(352) 726-8323
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Service
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Denby Shields


1952 - 2019
Denby Lew Shields, of Inverness, FL passed away at Citrus Memorial Hospital on November 13, 2019 at the age of 67. Denby was born in Bloomington, IN on January 3, 1952 to the late Luther E. and Barbara Colleen (Deckard) Shields. On July 24, 1970 he married Mary Marvina Hailey with whom he shared 49 years of loving marriage. Denby and Mary made Inverness their home in 1982 after relocating from West Palm Beach, FL and attended worship services at Redeemer Presbyterian Church. For a number of years he owned and operated his own trucking company and later went on to become a builder of custom homes. Denby enjoyed traveling, his favorite destination being Canada. He recently took a wonderful Alaskan cruise with his family in September. Denby loved old cars. He was the proud owner of a 1937 Ford Humpback that he called "Humpy". Denby will be remembered for his hard work and dedication to his family. He was a great spiritual leader that had tremendous faith and truly loved the Lord.
In addition to his loving wife Mary, Denby is survived by his son, Shawn Shields (Tracy) of Olive Branch, MS; daughter, Karen Barlow (Arthur) of Inverness, FL; brothers: Kim Shields (Teresa) of Inverness, FL, Bruce Shields (Leslie) of Maynardsville, TN; nine grandchildren: Brianna, Morgan, Aaron, McKenzie, Rebekah, Isaac, MaKayla, Casandra, Shannon; and three great grandchildren: Rory, Willow, Kai. Denby is also survived by multiple nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Denby's life will take place on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at 11:00 AM from the Chas E. Davis Funeral Home with Crematory in Inverness. Friends are invited to join the family in visitation beginning at 10:00 AM until the hour of service. Chas E. Davis Funeral Home with Crematory, Inverness, FL.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Nov. 19, 2019
