Denis "Jon" Price, 72, of Yankeetown, Florida passed away July 11th 2019 under the loving care of Vitas Hospice and Cedar Creek Assisted Living in Crystal River.
Jon was born July 21, 1946 in Springfield, Ohio to the late John Gerald Price and Wauneta Brandt. He retired from Florida Power Corp. after 36 years of dedicated service and attained the rank of Coal Handling Superintendent at the Crystal River Power Plant. Jon was an avid fisherman, and enjoyed building race boat and car engines.
In addition to his parents Jon was preceded in death by his son, Jon Denis Price, brother, Jerry Price, and his sister Dee Price. He is survived by his loving wife of 41 years Ardis "Sunny" Price, daughters, Diana "Lynn" Price-Hough, and Tara Lee Price-Raab, 8 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in his name to Vitas Hospice P.O. Box 641270 Beverly Hills, Florida 34464. Private Arrangements are under the direction of Strickland Funeral Home and Crematory, Crystal River.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on July 17, 2019
