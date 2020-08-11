1/1
Dennis Dean "Deni" Madlem
1953 - 2020
Dennis (Deni) Dean Madlem, 67, passed away August 5, 2020, in Homosassa, FL. He was born April 9, 1953, in Elkhart County, Indiana to Dean and M. Nancy (Kriegbaum) Madlem. He is survived by his two children Derek (Alyshia) of Noblesville, IN and Nick (Reese) of New Richmond, WI, sisters Deb Loper and Cindy (Larry) Kuskye, live-in partner Sandra Baker and his beloved cats Fred, Lil Bit, and Blinky. Deni was a graduate of Concord High School (IN), where he was a well-known athlete. He went on to play football for Northwestern. In his later years, he was an expert woodworker who enjoyed fishing and riding his bike. A private celebration of life will be held in honor of Deni in Homosassa, FL on Monday, August 10th. Wilder Funeral Home, Homosassa, Florida.

Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Aug. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Wilder Funeral Home
4890 South Suncoast Blvd
Homosassa, FL 34446
3526283344
August 11, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Staff of Wilder Funeral Home
