Dennis (Deni) Dean Madlem, 67, passed away August 5, 2020, in Homosassa, FL. He was born April 9, 1953, in Elkhart County, Indiana to Dean and M. Nancy (Kriegbaum) Madlem. He is survived by his two children Derek (Alyshia) of Noblesville, IN and Nick (Reese) of New Richmond, WI, sisters Deb Loper and Cindy (Larry) Kuskye, live-in partner Sandra Baker and his beloved cats Fred, Lil Bit, and Blinky. Deni was a graduate of Concord High School (IN), where he was a well-known athlete. He went on to play football for Northwestern. In his later years, he was an expert woodworker who enjoyed fishing and riding his bike. A private celebration of life will be held in honor of Deni in Homosassa, FL on Monday, August 10th. Wilder Funeral Home, Homosassa, Florida.

