Dennis F. Hollidayoke "Holly"

1/2/34-3/18/19

Dennis F. Hollidayoke, "Holly", the beloved father, grandfather, great grandfather, friend and retired police officer, passed away March 18 from complications of a stroke at George Washington University Hospital. A resident of Crystal River Fl. and formerly Annapolis, MD, he was 85 years old.

"Where there's a will, there's a way" was the motto of this enterprising gentleman. He began working at an early age selling fresh picked produce from a red wagon. After retiring from AA County Police Department, Holly was a mason for the Annapolis Naval Academy. In his spare time, he taught himself how to play the banjo and starred in his bluegrass band "Deep South" which appeared at numerous events including numerous parties at his home in Annapolis. He became a full time waterman and sold to local businesses. He enjoyed fishing and crabbing most. He was a mountain climber and an avid hunter. He also had his own business Holly's Loft, selling outdoor wear. He was a scout master for the Boy Scouts and also trained and bred dogs.

Holly was preceded in death by his first love and wife, Betty, and daughter Valerie Whitmire. He is survived by his loving wife Constance, his five children, Dennis F Hollidayoke Jr,

Terry Reed, Robin Spencer, Donald Hollidayoke and Wendy Hollidayoke. He had 18 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren and 7 dogs.

Visiting hours for family and friends will be held on Thursday, March 28 from 2-4 and 6-8 PM at Hardesty Funeral Home, 12 Ridgely Avenue, Annapolis, where funeral services will be Friday, March 29 at 11:30 AM. Interment will follow in St. Anne's Cemetery. Online condolences may be left for the family at

12 Ridgely Avenue

Annapolis , MD 21401-1402

