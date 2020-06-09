Desiree Demerest-Hood-Battle
Desiree Sue Demerest- Hood-Battle, 41, of Crystal River, FL tragically passed on May 30,2020. She was born in upstate New York on March 22,1979.
At age 6 her family moved to FL where they planted their roots. As a single mother of 3 she was still able to excel as an award winning paramedic for many years. She spent most of her free time kayaking through our local waters, discovering nature with her best friend Asia (The pug.) Other fun times were spent at Butin Bik where she worked out, kicked boxed, and was in training for Mui Thai fighting.
She leaves behind the loves of her life Haleigh (19), Hannah (18), and Madisyn (12.) Also survived by her Husband Christopher Battle, Mother Sharon DeFrancisco, Sisters Barbra Ketchum (life long friend) and Carin Sanderson (Ed), Niece Sophia, Aunts, Uncles, and extended New York family.
Proceeded in death by her Brother Bill Tschuschke and Father Gary Demerest.
In honor of Desiree there will be a Celebration of Life (party) on June 13, from 3 til sunset at her home.... all are welcome to come. At sunset there will be a pattern release... please BYOL! Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Brown Funeral Home & Crematory in Lecanto, FL.
Sign the guest book at chronicleonline.com.

Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Jun. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
