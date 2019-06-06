Dewey Orville "Whitey" Name, 84, of Homosassa, FL, passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 2, 2019 with his children at his side. A native of Kokomo, Indiana, he was born October 13, 1934 to William and Cleo (Wiles) Name.

Whitey, as he was known to many, moved to Homosassa in 1980 from his native Kokomo, but also resided summers in Marion, Illinois until 2007. Whitey was a retired entrepreneur with interests in many areas, including Mo Show Amusements, Name Construction Co., Name Concrete, Name Excavating and Demolition, and Name, Inc., a paving company. He was a visionary that accomplished many great things such as creating an asphalt plant out of a train car despite experts telling him it could not be done. He was an avid reader of Louis Lamour westerns, loved deep sea fishing and flea marketing but his favorite pastimes were playing pool and playing poker, often winning tournament championships. He was always for the underdog and made it his life's mission to help those he found in need.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Charlotte Lorraine Name, and his siblings, Everett, Rutt, Gene, Charles, Mercedes, Freda, Ardella, Jody, Kenny, John and Glen. Whitey is survived by his beloved wife of 65 years, Lula Belle Name, Homosassa; daughter Carletta Name, Homosassa; daughter Rachelle Name (husband Keith Lowe), Spring Hill, FL; son Dewey Orville Name II (wife Marcie Anna), Homosassa; grandchildren Jesse Name, Dewey Orville Name III (fiancé Rebecca Schubert) and Ashlynn Name; great grandchildren Mason and Greycen Name, best friend & partner in crime, Dallas Mighell, all of Homosassa, as well as many nieces and nephews.

Family and friends will be received on Friday, June 7, 2019 from 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. at Wilder Funeral Home, Homosassa, where a celebration of life will be held on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. Interment will be private. www.wilderfuneral.com. Published in Citrus County Chronicle on June 6, 2019