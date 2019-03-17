Diana Maria Tyner, Inverness, Florida passed away March 11, 2019 at St. Anthony's Hospital in St. Petersburg, FL. Diana was born in New York, NY to the late Edward and Alice (Lopez) Pena. She was a retired elementary school teacher for the Pinellas County School System with 25 years of service and member of St Margaret's Episcopal Church in Inverness. She and her husband lived in St Petersburg for over 30 years before moving to Inverness in 2000.

Left to mourn her loss is her husband, of 50 years, Tommy "Tom" Tyner of Inverness. Three daughters, Pamela Ann Wilkins and husband Jeff, New Port Richey, FL; Sandra Joan Toth and her husband, Dr. Nolan Toth of Inverness; Suzanne Theresa Tennan and husband Ed of St. Petersburg; loving nephew, Michael Tyner, St Petersburg; 8 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren

There will be a Requiem Eucharist Mass celebrated at St Margaret's Episcopal Church on Saturday, March 23rd at 11:00 AM with Fr Eugene Reuman, celebrant. Interment of the urn will follow in St. Margaret's Memorial Garden. In lieu of flowers, memorials are requested to the Scottish Rite Foundation, 5500 Memorial Highway, Tampa, FL 33634.The Chas. E. Davis Funeral Home with Crematory is assisting the family.

