Service Information
Celebration of Life
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
115 N Rock Crusher Rd
Crystal River , FL

Diane F McCormick age 75 peacefully passed away April 25, 2019 at her home in Crystal River. Diane was born September 27, 1943 in Hastings MN to Rosa May and Delbert Moorhouse. She was an accountant for many years when she decided to open her own business doing lawn care and house cleaning. Diane was a beautiful artist who had a passion for painting cardinals, lighthouses and more.

She was a loving wife and best friend to her late husband Daniel Michael McCormick. Diane was survived by her daughters Jessica (Joshua Hensley) and Tracie Steffenhagen. Her brothers Giff Moorhouse, Rodney Fitcha, Clint Glasby and Bob Gentzell. Grandchildren: Amber LaFritz (Douglas Miller) Kalissa and Jaiden Hensley, Codie Cutsforth, Jennifer Johnson and Stephanie Link. Great Grandchildren: Elijah, Justin, Tanner, Tristin and Lilly. Diane was preceded in death by her daughters Deborah Jean Burch and Lorrie Lynn Cutsforth and by her sister Shirley Nei.

In remembrance: Posts can be added on Dignity Memorial's website. A celebration of life will be held in her honor on May 18th from 1pm-4pm at 115 N Rock Crusher Rd Crystal River, FL 34429.

Published in Citrus County Chronicle on May 12, 2019

