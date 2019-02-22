Diane Priscilla Colford, age 79, Inverness, Florida passed away February 15, 2019 at the Crystal River Health & Rehab Center following a lengthy illness. Diane was born on November 19, 1939 in Westbrook, Maine to the late Maurice and Leada (Vasser) Thorne. She was a Medical Technologist for the Thayer Medical Center in Waterville, Maine before moving to Keene, New Hampshire in 1963, where she and her husband, Larry Colford owned and operated The Hungry Lion Restaurant. Then moved to Inverness Florida in 1983, where she and Larry owned and operated The Gathering Restaurant for many years prior to retirement. She was a member of Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church and a long time member of the Inverness Golf and Country Club where she won several women's championships. Diane also loved spending time with her family and friends.

Left to mourn her loss is her husband of 58 years, Lawrence "Larry" Colford; 3 children, Celeste Bolduc and her husband Andrew of Palm Bay, Fl; Lance Colford of Orlando, FL; Elisha Colford and her wife Heather Kromke of Inverness, FL; 2 brothers, Robert Thorne of Spring Hill, FL and a twin brother, David Thorne of China, Maine; 2 grandchildren, Stephen and Liam. She was preceded in death by another brother, Donald Thorne.

The family will receive friends at the Chas. E. Davis Funeral Home on Monday, February 25, 2019 from 4:00 – 6:00 PM where a Wake Vigil Service will be offered at 5:30 PM. The Mass of Christian Burial will be offered Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at 10:30 AM from Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church, with Fr. Tim Cummings, celebrant. A Celebration of Life will be held at the Inverness Golf & Country Club, Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at 2:00 PM. In of lieu of flowers, memorials are being accepted by the Alzheimer's Family Organization, 461 Mariner Blvd., Spring Hill, FL 34609. Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Feb. 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary