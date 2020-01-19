Diane Rancourt, 77 of Citrus Springs, Florida, passed away Saturday, January 11, 2020. She was born on October 18, 1942.
She was of Catholic faith. Diane enjoyed volunteering at the library, and had a passion for quilting, cross stitching, and needle point.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Olga Price; and her husband, Wilfred Rancourt.
She is survived by her daughter, Dee Dee Price; sons, Matthew Price and wife Jennifer, and Buddy Rancourt and wife Kathy; grandchildren, Stephanie and Krystie Rancourt, and Emma and Matthew Price.
Online condolences may be made at www.atchleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Jan. 19, 2020