Dickie Lynn Phillips, 76, of Crystal River, FL, passed away on Mon., Aug. 12, 2019 at his home. He was born on January 16, 1943 to R. C. Phillips and Margie Presley Phillips. A native Texas boy, Dick was raised on Kingston St. in Oak Cliff, a suburb Dallas, and attended Sunset High School and graduated with honors. Dick always worked while going to school, working for the Dallas Morning News, unloading papers and then delivering them on his paper route. After High School Dick attended Southern Methodist University before transferring to The University Of Texas at Austin with a degree in Math Sciences in 1965. Dick married Jackie Murray and lived in Richardson, Texas and worked for Lewis and Ellis Actuarial Firm as an associate Actuary. The marriage produced 3 children, Jill, Ted and Tim. Dick enjoyed golfing and later sport shooting after he moved to Florida.
Dick had a second marriage to Sharol Grabb. They lived in Plano, Texas and eventually moved to Land O' Lakes, Florida after Dick retired. Dick and Sharol enjoyed taking cruises and traveling until Sharol was diagnosed with a life threatening disease. Dick devoted his life to taking care of Sharol until her passing. Dick then moved to Crystal River, Florida with Sharol's brother Brett Grabb and Brett's wife Sharon. Dick loved living in the country. Dick and Brett loved going to Tampa Bay Sporting Clays in Land O' Lakes for sport shooting. Dick also loved nature, feeding the wild birds, the deer and the little donkeys that lived in the field next to their home. His favorite thing was taking walks with his little buddy Shiloh. Dick had a massive heart attack last August 2018 and was told the damage was too severe to be corrected with surgery. Dick is survived by his brother William Randall Slater of Harrison, Arkansas, his sister, Brenda Slater Miller and brother in law and sister in law, Brett and Sharon Grabb. Dick asked to be cremated and a private gathering will be held in the next 3 weeks.
In lieu of flowers or cards the family has asked that any donations be sent to their favorite animal shelter, advocate, or sanctuary. Wilder Funeral Home, Homosassa, FL www.wilderfuneral.com.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Aug. 14, 2019