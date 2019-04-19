Diego M. Madrigal, 96, of Inverness, FL, passed away on April 16, 2019. Diego was born on February 22, 1923 in Sancti Spiritus, Cuba, son of Diego and Emilia Madrigal. Mr. Madrigal graduated from Seminary and became a Catholic Priest in Cuba. During that time he helped organize the Cuban Revolution and was rewarded as being named the cultural emissary to Europe, where he worked directly with Pope John XXIII. Upon the completion of his appointment he returned to Cuba where, because of an attack on religious freedom, he was exiled to the United States. He attained a Master's Degree in Social Work and worked as a social worker for the Archdiocese of New York after leaving the priesthood. He moved to Inverness upon his retirement in 1992 and was a member of Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church in Inverness.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and siblings, Hilda Meneses, Arsenio Madrigal, Emilia Caraballo and Maria Rodriguez.

Survivors include his wife, Isabel Madrigal of Inverness, FL; son, Diego M. Madrigal, III of Orlando, FL; and daughter, Martina I. McQuire and her husband Rex w. McQuire of Lake Mary, FL; grandchildren Isabel R. McQuire and Rex W. McQuire, III of Lake Mary, FL.

A Visitation for Mr. Madrigal will be on Monday, April 22, 2019 from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM at the Heinz Funeral Home, Inverness, FL. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church, Inverness, FL at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, April 23, 2019. Father Claudius Mganga will preside. Interment will follow at Oak Ridge Cemetery, Inverness, FL.

