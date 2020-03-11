Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dock Isaac Letterman. View Sign Service Information Visitation 1:30 PM - 2:30 PM First Baptist Church of Old Homosassa Funeral service 2:30 PM First Baptist Church of Old Homosassa Send Flowers Obituary

Dock Isaac Letterman, 95, of Homosassa, FL passed away March 7, 2020. Dock was born December 28, 1924 in Burnsville, NC to the late James and Sarah (Ayers) Letterman. While enjoying 47 years of retirement, Dock liked to be outdoors. He was a member of both Sugarmill Woods and Plantation Inn golf courses and in pursuit of his passion for the game of golf, was able to achieve 3 holes in one. He also enjoyed hunting, fishing and gardening. Along with his parents, Dock is preceded in death by his sister Mary Letterman and brothers David, James, Wayne, Frank and Claude Letterman. Dock is survived by his loving wife Rosa Lee (McKee) Letterman; daughters Sara Letterman and Rebecca (Dennis) Letterman; step-daughters Jaynee (Mike) Link, Robin (Dave) Shuck and Julie (Jeff) Delduca; step-son Keith (Janet) Ainsworth; sisters Robina Hall and Maude McNeil; and several grandchildren and great grandchildren. Friends will be received on Fri., March 13, 2020 from 1:30 to 2:30 PM at First Baptist Church of Old Homosassa, where the funeral service will begin at 2:30 P.M. with Pastor Alan Ritter officiating. Burial will follow at Fountains Memorial Park, Homosassa. Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Mar. 11, 2020

