Dolan Emmitt Watson, 30, passed away on September 3, 2020. He was born on August 9, 1990 in St. Pete, Florida, the son of Dewayne Emmitt Watson, JR and Angie Marie Darnes.

Survivors include his sisters: Melissa A. Pinkerton, Belinda M. Watson and Katie N. Watson; brothers: Dalton J. Watson; nieces: Emma and Audrey; nephews: Grayson and Elijah; uncles and aunts: Tommy and Kathy Leis, John and Natalie Leis, Keith and Doris Pullins, Tony and Dee Watson, Chris and Michelle Watson. He is also survived by his fiancé Maryam Worrell and grandparents: Jim and Dian Leis, Tony and Molly Daniels, Bill and Sylvia Michelle.

Services will be held October 17, 2020 at 9601 W. Kingston Drive, Homosassa, Florida at 1PM for family only and 2PM for friends. A celebration of life will follow.

