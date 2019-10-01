|
Dolores Mary Kanka, 92, of Floral City, FL passed away September 26, 2019 at Arbor Trail Health and Nursing in Inverness, FL. She was born in Detroit, MI on November 27, 1926 to the late Ignatius J. and Stella (Wojciechowski) Szyszka. Dolores was a dental assistant, and arrived in this area in 1987, coming from Farmington Hills, MI. She was Catholic by faith, and an avid gardener. She was a devoted wife of 57 years to Frank J. Kanka, until his passing in 2004. Dolores is survived by her daughter Carol Joy Kanka of Floral City, her sister Barbara Truszkowski, and her devoted dog "Sassy".
In Memoriam to Dolores:
God looked around His garden and found an empty space.
He then looked upon the earth and saw her tired face.
He put His arms around her and lifted her to rest.
God's garden must be beautiful. He always takes the best.
He knew that she was suffering. He knew she was in pain.
He knew that she would never get well on earth again.
He saw the road was getting rough
and the hills were hard to climb
so He closed her weary eyelids and whispered
"Peace Be Thine".
It broke our hearts to lose her but she didn't go alone
for part of us went with her the day God called her home.
Cremation with Care by Chas. E. Davis Funeral Home with Crematory, Inverness, FL.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Oct. 1, 2019