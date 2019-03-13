Dolores "Lola" Santos, age 93, of Beverly Hills, FL passed away at The Grove Health and Rehabilitation Center in Hernando, FL on March 7, 2019. Lola was born on April 19, 1925 in Ciego de Avila, Camaguey, Cuba to the late Sebastian Santos and Herminia Suarez. She became a citizen of the United States in 1969 and settled in Miami. Lola made Citrus County her official home 9 years ago and was a member of the Hernando United Methodist Church. She enjoyed gardening, cooking and always kept her home spotless and clean. Lola loved to travel and had visited Peru, Spain and Bolivia.

Those left to mourn Lola's passing include her devoted niece/daughter, Maria O'Brien of Beverly Hills, FL; Maria's sons: Marcus O'Brien of Beverly Hills, FL, Billy O' Brien and wife Marlene and sons Christian and Sean of Lecanto, FL, Jeffrey O'Brien and Mom, Diana of South Carolina, Shane O'Brien and his wife Sally of Pembroke Pines, FL and their sons, Aiden and Trevor; sister, Grisel Santos of Cuba; Nieces: Aurita Lopez of Spain, Ines Mendoza of Cuba, Xiomara Santos of Florida, Barbara Santos of Florida; nephews: Dr. Leonardo Sanchez Santos of Cuba, Manuel, Fidel and Carlos Sanchez of Florida, Rolando Santos, of Florida, Orlando Rodriguez of Cuba, Jorge Santos of Florida, Arnaldo and Alberto Rodriguez, both of Florida, Fermin and Chucho Lopez, both of Spain, Basilio and David Mendoza, both of Cuba. Tia Lola will be remembered as the best aunt to many, and more than a mother to her niece Maria. She has also been a "Granny Lola" to Maria's children and a "Great Nana" for Jeffrey, Christian, Sean, Aiden and Trevor P. of Pines FL.

Following cremation, Lola will be laid to rest at Oak Ridge Cemetery in Inverness, FL. Cremation care provided by the Chas E. Davis Funeral Home with Crematory, Inverness, FL. Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Mar. 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary