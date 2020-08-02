1/1
Dolores Victorine "Rene" McFayden
1924 - 2020
Dolores Victorine "Rene" McFayden, 96 of Hernando, FL, passed away at home on July 28, 2020 under the care of her family and Vitas Hospice. Rene was born on January 18, 1924 in Moneague - St. Ann, Jamaica, to the late Victor Webster and Christine (Flash) Waddington. She was a faithful member of the Hernando United Methodist Church.
She was a woman of worth whose children rose up and called her blessed. Her beautiful smile and sweet disposition drew everyone that she met. Hers was a loving, giving, generous heart towards all.
Always missed, forever remembered.
Left to cherish her memory are her children: Anthony McFayden and Joan Blair-Henry, both of Hernando, FL, Robert McFayden and wife, Debra of Orlando, Beverly McFayden-Francis and husband, Stephen of Herndon, VA, and Suzanne McFayden of Austin, TX; 11 grandchildren; and 7 great grandchildren. Rene was preceded in death by her husband Vincent McFayden in 2005 and her brother, Headley G. Waddington of London, England in 2019.
A celebration of Rene's life will be held at a later date at the Hernando United Methodist Church. Her urn will be interred at the Hernando United Methodist Memorial Garden. Cremation with care is under the direction of the Chas. E. Davis Funeral Home with Crematory, Inverness.

Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
