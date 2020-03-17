Citrus County Chronicle Obituaries
Wilder Funeral Home
4890 South Suncoast Blvd
Homosassa, FL 34446
(352) 628-3344
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 21, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Grace Bible Church
Homosassa, FL

Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 21, 2020
11:00 AM
Grace Bible Church
Homosassa, FL


Don Nicholas Kemp


1993 - 2020
Don Nicholas Kemp Obituary
Don Nicholas Kemp, 26, of Homosassa passed away on Thursday, March 12, 2020.
A native of Crystal River, Florida, he was born April 26, 1993 to Don W. and Laurie Ann (Glancey) Kemp, one of four children. Donnie, as he was known to many, was a member of the Lecanto High School Class of 2012 and had worked as an assistant at Bay Area Air Conditioning in Crystal River.
He most recently was a driver for FedEx through Box Trotter, Inc. and was a member of Grace Bible Church in Homosassa. Donnie loved to spend time with his daughter and play sports with his friends.
Donnie's perfect day would start by prepping his daughter for the day and then heading out to breakfast with loved ones. After, the family would head out for an activity, probably a few hours at the park and then some fishing. They would then have dinner with his sisters and nieces, playing games and exchanging laughter. This would be followed by an ice cream date with his girlfriend, Jen, and their daughter. Before bed he would close out the day with a round of Madden with his friends or youngest sister.
Mr. Kemp is survived by parents, Don and Laurie Kemp of Homosassa; grandfather William H. Kemp of Homosassa, FL; girlfriend Jennifer L. Lucas of Hernando, FL; daughter Paisley Ann Kemp, also of Hernando; siblings Lindsey Lee Brooks (husband Leon) of Inverness, FL; Heather Nicole Kemp of Rockville, MD and Cassandra Paige Kemp of Homosassa, FL; nieces Joselyn Sky Kemp and Janihya Arianna Brooks, both of Inverness, FL and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
A memorial service of remembrance will be held on Sat., March 21, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Grace Bible Church in Homosassa. Friends will be received from 10:00 AM until time of service. Wilder Funeral Home, Homosassa, Florida. www.wilderfuneral.com.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Mar. 17, 2020
