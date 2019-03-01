Donald A. Campbell, 82 of Inverness, FL passed away Monday, February 25, 2019 at Citrus Memorial Hospital. Donald was born in Detroit, MI on May 9, 1936 to the late Donald S. and Vera M. (Tatterton) Campbell and came to Citrus County in 2002 from Clearwater, FL. He was a retired machinist for Honeywell Industries. Donald enjoyed bowling and doing home improvement projects. He was also an avid golfer and a proud voter poll station volunteer.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife of almost 50 years, Joanne; his children: David Campbell, of Wyoming, MI, Bruce Campbell of Boynton Beach, FL, Bob Upton and his wife Susan of Clearwater, FL, Timmy Upton of Hudson, FL, Dale Upton and his wife Theresa of Madison Heights, MI, Rickie Upton of Inverness, FL, Gary Upton and his wife Doreen of Warren, MI, Debra Peacock of West Palm Beach, FL, Dianna Ray of Port Saint Lucie, FL, Dawn Harrison and her husband Dan of Indianapolis, IN, Fran Leu and husband Scott of Cleveland, OH, Sherrie Stradley and her husband Rusty of New Port Richey, FL, Beckie Smith of Hastings, MI, Jackie Sharp and her husband Craig of Harrison, MI; his brothers: Robert Campbell, John Campbell, Bill Campbell; sisters: Carol Gross, Betty Pelshaw, Peggy Nadius; and an enormous amount of grandchildren and great grandchildren. Donald was preceded in death by daughter in law, Bobbie Campbell and son in law, Donald Smith.

A Celebration of Life Service for Donald will be held on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at 1:00 PM from the Chas. E. Davis Funeral Home with Crematory in Inverness, with Rev. Greg Kell, of Cornerstone Baptist Church, Inverness officiating. Friends are invited to join Donald's family in visitation beginning at 12:00 PM until the hour of service. Chas E. Davis Funeral Home with Crematory, Inverness, FL. Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Mar. 1, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary