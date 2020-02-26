Donald A. "Bear" Carsey 73, of Floral City, Florida
Passed away February 22, 2020.
Born on September 17, 1946, Don Lived in the beautiful town of Dunedin, Florida for 65 years. Dunedin was home to Don 's well drilling business for 50 years.
Don was also known around the wood-working community for his intricate works of woodcarving art, which includes his hand-made replica of the Eiffel Tower, which is proudly displayed at his Floral City home, along with many other wooden models of working - cranes, and trucks to name a few
He was a weekend charter boat captain and avid salt-water fisherman.
Affectionately known as "Bear", due to his commanding stature and great hugs, he leaves behind his loving other-half; Connie "Tiger" Howell. They met after losing both of their spouses. Bear relocated to Withlapopka Island, Floral City, where he and Connie enjoyed 8 years of boating, fishing, golfing,
traveling , making friends and lasting memories on Withlapopka Island. Simply enjoying life.
He was a popular member of the Withlapopka Civic Association, where hangs his incredible, detailed and award -winning, Lords Prayer wooden plaque.
He will be sorely missed, especially his warm smiles and bear hugs.
Bear has two children, Michael Carsey and his wonderful wife Wendy of Dunedin and a daughter; Stephanie Carsey.
We will miss you "Bear".
Funeral services will be held at Moss Feaster Funeral Home, Dunedin, Florida, Thursday February 27, at 10:00 am.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Feb. 26, 2020