Donald Alvin Miller, 88, passed away peacefully, Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at Hospice of the Comforter in Altamonte Springs, FL. He leaves his wife of 66 years, Sally (Hornung) Miller; five daughters, Britt (Browe) and husband Bob, Renee (Guercio) and husband Jeff, Stacy (Wickman) and husband John, Diana (Krug) and husband John, Marcy (Hoffman) and husband Jim; sister Judith (Howard) and husband Dennis; 14 grandchildren, and 8 great-grandchildren.
Don was a native of Buffalo, NY, graduated from Fordham University, and served two years in the Army (1952-1954). After a 38 year career in sales at Nabisco, Don retired and moved with his wife Sally to Crystal River, FL in 1989.
A private cremation will be in Altamonte Springs, FL. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of the Comforter, 605 Montgomery Rd., Altamonte Springs, FL 32714.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on May 26, 2019