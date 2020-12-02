Donald B. Susi, 90 of Hernando FL., formerly of Sharon Springs, N.Y. peacefully passed away surrounded by family on November 26, 2020.
Donald was predeceased by Ruth, his loving wife of 66 years. He is survived by three sons, Joseph Susi (Cathy) of Hernando, Jeffrey Susi (Rosanne), of Vero Beach, Fl. and Michael Susi (Nancy) of Cold Spring, N.Y. He is also survived by 9 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren.
Donald was a member of Saint Scholastica Catholic Church.
Donald was an avid golfer and a long-time member of Citrus Hills Golf Club. He and his wife especially enjoyed yearly gatherings with children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. Donald and Ruth enjoyed cruise traveling as well. The high light of their trips was a family vacation with their sons and spouses to visit his father's birth town in Italy.
There is no service planned at this time. However, there will be a celebration of life in the spring or early summer. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice of Marion County, Ocala or to the Huntington's Disease Foundation in New York, (Online at HDSA.org
or by mail to HDSA 505 Eighth Ave. Suite 902 N.Y., N.Y. 10018).