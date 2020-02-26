Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Donald C. Nelson, born July 21st, 1929 in Brooklyn, NY, passed away peacefully on February 20th, 2020 with his wife of 63 years, Carol, and daughters Karen and Denise by his side.

Don and Carol settled in North Merrick, on Long Island. Don was a biology teacher and department head at Oceanside High School. In his spare time, Don enjoyed vacationing with his family in Riverhead, golfing, fishing, painting, and coin collecting. He loved nature, and wildlife.

Upon their retirement, Don and Carol moved to Homosassa Springs, Florida. They enjoyed an active life there for 24 years with many friends, and family. Don and Carol were members of the local golf club, and they treasured their several extended sea cruises around the world. Don was an avid reader of books, and also rekindled his passion for painting. Many of his beautiful canvases are proudly displayed in the homes of his family.

Don and Carol have spent the last few years on Hilton Head Island, South Carolina. They cherish many new friends at the TidePointe retirement community.

The family is deeply grateful to the dedicated caregivers for the loving care they have lavished on Don over the past year.

Don is survived by his wife, Carol, daughters Karen (Tom) Clarke and Denise (Mark) Yurish, and grandchildren Kristen, Kaitlyn, Meghan and Allison Clarke; and Collin, Cooper and Olivia Yurish.

