Donald David Grant, 83, of Branchville, NJ, died on May 29, 2019. Donald was born May 27, 1936 in Dover, NJ, son of Harvey and Mildred Grant. He is a retired US Navy Veteran who served during the Korean and Vietnam War. Mr. Grant also retired from the US Post Office in St. Petersburg, FL in 1995. He was a member of Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church in Inverness.

Donald was a proud member of the Knights of Columbus, a Scout Master, a member of the Moose and Elks Clubs and a Pinellas County Sheriff's Office Reserve Deputy. His hobbies included his love of coaching baseball as a Knights of Columbus Sr. Baseball Manager and soccer accomplishing multiple championships. His love of fresh water fishing was endless. Perhaps most amazing was his adoration of his beloved dogs.

Donald is preceded in death by his parents, son, David H. Grant and sister Elaine DeGenervino. Survivors include his four sons: Donald W. Grant of Inverness, FL, Richard F. Grant and wife Rhett of Tarpon Springs, FL, William J. Grant and his wife Claudia of Inverness, FL, and Kyle A. Grant of Fall River, MA; nine grandchildren, Christine, Megan, Lindsay, David, Donald, Tami, Allison, Veronica, and Samantha; 18 great grandchildren; and his former wife, Veronica Grant- Wood.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 11am on Saturday, June 1, 2019, at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church, Inverness, FL. Interment at Locust Hill Cemetery in Dover, NJ will be held at a later date.

Heinz Funeral Home & Cremation, Inverness, FL. heinzfh.com. Published in Citrus County Chronicle on May 31, 2019