Donald "Skip" Dickman, 76, of inverness, FL passed away on March 18, 2020 after a lengthy illness attributed to groundwater contamination while stationed at Camp Lejeune, NC. He was born on September 3, 1944 to Richard and Kathryn Dickman in Toledo, Ohio. After high school he Joined the Marines and was a veteran of the Vietnam War. Over the years following his discharge from service, he engaged in many endeavors over his lifetime; including operating the very first K-9 training program for sheriff's departments on the Nature Coast. He was a diehard Buckeyes football fan, rarely missing an opportunity to see them play. No matter the weather, he could almost always be found pursuing his favorite pastime, fishing. All of us will miss him very much, but are glad he is with God and entertaining all with a golden harmonica.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 28 years, Carol Rosenberger-Dickman, stepsons Douglas Hoak and his wife Kathleen, and Mathew Hoak, granddaughters Lindsay Lumpford and husband Ryan, and Courtney Heath and Husband Drew, and great grandchildren Maizey, Will, Nolan, Grayson and Dawson, and his brothers Tim Fish and Richard Dickman, sisters Pam Childs and Judy Chetcuti, and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents.
No visitation or funeral services are planned, in lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made in his name to HPH Hospice of Lecanto, FL.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Mar. 24, 2020