Donald E. Scott, passed on July 19, 2019. He was born in Washington, DC in 1945. He is survived by his loving wife, Andrea "Diane" Scott; his sister, Nancy Scott, Tampa, FL; his brother, Ronald Scott, Hot Springs, AK; his step-children, Elicia Canfield (James Godsey, Jr.), Dunnellon, FL, Dustin Canfield, Tampa, FL, Robert Anderson, Phoenix, AZ; his step-grandchildren, Austin (Rhiannon) Brooks, Jacksonville, FL, Nathaniel and Eliana Godsey and his step-great grandson, Asher Brooks.
Don was an Eagle Scout and member of the R.O.T.C. Don was chosen by Chrysler Corporation to be trained in Auto Mechanics. He then served in Germany in the Army during the Vietnam War as an Auto Mechanic instructor in Wheel Vehicle Support Maintenance. After his honorable discharge, he continued as a vocational school instructor in the High School level for Robinson High School and Tampa Bay Tech in Tampa, FL.
He was a member of the Post III of Tampa, FL. His students called on him for many years for his expertise in auto mechanics. He had a passion for old vehicles, especially Studebakers. His prized 1938 Willy's Coup was also a source of love and fun in his life that he shared with many. He also loved all animals, cats in particular. He especially loved his step-grandchildren and was a source of comfort and guidance to them.
Memorial Services celebrating Don's life will be held on Sunday, July 28, 2019 at 2PM at Roberts Funeral Home in Dunnellon. Don's family invites everyone back at his home for a reception.
Please visit robertsofdunnellon.com to leave an expression of sympathy. Arrangements are under the care of Roberts Funeral Home of Dunnellon.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on July 24, 2019