Wilder Funeral Home
4890 South Suncoast Blvd
Homosassa, FL 34446
(352) 628-3344
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019
11:30 AM
Wilder Funeral Home
4890 South Suncoast Blvd
Homosassa, FL 34446
Service
Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019
2:00 PM
Wilder Funeral Home
4890 South Suncoast Blvd
Homosassa, FL 34446
1960 - 2019
Donald H. Moore Obituary
Donald H. Moore, SSGT, U.S. Army (Ret.), 59, of Inverness Florida, passed away On October 16, 2019 at his home. A native of Hannawa Falls, New York, he was born October 3, 1960 in Canton, NY to Grant and Teresa (Betrand) Moore, one of three children. Donald moved to Inverness, Florida in August of 1978, at the age of 19. He then proudly and honorably served his country in the U.S. Army from 1979-1995, retiring as a Staff Sergeant in Ft. Leavenworth, Kansas. Mr. Moore was then employed for a number of years as a corrections officer. He was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his two children; Jennifer Moore, Holiday, FL and son Dennis Moore, Port Richey, FL.; grandchildren Jaden, Joseph, Imani, and Ariana; brothers Grant Moore, Jr. of Inverness FL and Mark Moore of Sanford, FL. He was most recently employed by Ace Septic Company in Citrus County. A Celebration of Life will be held on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019 at 11:30 A.M. at Wilder Funeral Home, Homosassa, FL. Military honors will follow at 2:00 P.M. from Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell, FL. www.wilderfuneral.com.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Oct. 26, 2019
