Donald Henry Kimpel passed away peacefully at his home in Beverly Hills, Florida, on September 7, 2020, with his wife Char, Son Vern, and dear friend Jane Woodard at his side.
Don was the oldest of three children, born November 20, 1939 in Buffalo New York, to George and Bernadette (Werner) Kimpel. His youth was spent in Cheektowaga, New York, where he graduated from Maryvale High School.
Don Joined the US Army serving proudly in the Military Police and was stationed in Germany, Alaska and Viet Nam.
Afterfour years of active military service and two years in the reserves, he was honorably discharged.
Don began his professional career at Western Electric, a division of AT &T, and later transferred to their plant in Lawrenceville, Georgia. He retired from AT &T after 32 years.
Don obtained his Bachelor's Degree in Business from the University of New York at Buffalo.
After moving to Georgia he obtained a Master's Degree in Management from Georgia State University. Upon retirement Don attended Gwinnett Technical College taking a two-year program in Culinary Arts. Don said he "wanted to learn how to chop vegetables, the right way like a Sous-Chef"and wound up being the team leader of his group - always the manager.
Don met Charlene when they were paired at a "Golf Scramble." They spent ten wonderful years together and loved to travel, play golf and enjoyed time with family and friends.
For those who knew him you always knew how you stood with him whether you wanted to or not. Don cherished and looked forward to weekly dinners and karaoke with his close friends.
Don is survived by his loving and caring wife Charlene; sister Pat (Ray) Sadowski, of Arroyo Grande, California; son Vernon III Barth (Michelle) of Panama City, Florida; daughter, Lynn Hayes (Phil) of Naperville, Illinois; grandchildren, Vernon Barth IV of Kennebunk, Maine; and Peyton and Connor Barth of Panama City, Florida; Haley and Elizabeth Hayes of Naperville, Illinois; Sister-in-law Sue (Sam) Wilson of Beverly Hills, Florida.
Don was preceded in death by his father George and mother Bernadette, sister Dolores (David) Trout, and was widower by wives Susan (Mellenger) Kimpel, Sharon (Greenow) Kimpel, and Gail (Neppell) Kimpel.
Don was loved by many and will be greatly missed for his caring way and especially his humor.
He will live on in our hearts forever. A private family service will be held at a later date.
The family would like to thank Hospice for their care of Don in his final days. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Vitas Hospice, PO Box 1330, Lecanto, Florida 34460 in memory of Don Kimpel. All donations would stay local.
