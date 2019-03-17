Donald I. Franklin, 76 of Homosassa, Florida died March 2, 2019. Don was born in Vinita, Oklahoma on March 15, 1942 to Edgar and Lula Franklin. He leaves behind his loving wife of

52 years, Karen. He is also survived by sons, Brian and Craig; Daughter-in-law Sara; brother, Edgar Franklin, Jr and wife, Carol.; sister, Eloise Stewart, and husband Wayne; Grandchildren Daniel, Madison, Dylan and Logan. Don was preceded in death by his sister, Wanda Smith. Don was a citizen of the Cherokee Nation. His lineage traced to Cut the Pumpkin (Squashcutter, Yaghkapoose) was the main war chief of the Chenusso Delaware/Seneca band during the late stages of Pontiac's War.

Don served in the Kansas National Guard and United States Army. He and Karen moved to Florida 15 years ago from Texas. He immediately loved Homosassa and so much enjoyed meeting and making new friends. They enjoy being members of the Gulf to Lake Church in Crystal River.

Don loved boating and spent a lot of time on the Gulf of Mexico enjoying the sun, wind and water. After completion of his Master Captain license he opened Florida River Tours. His business offered handicap accessible boating. He enjoyed sharing the beautiful Homosassa River with everyone; boating and simply enjoying the beauty around him.

He was a craftsman who could fix just about anything. Don modified his pontoon boat for the handicap accessibility.

His volunteer work included the Ellie Schiller Homosassa Wildlife State Park and the Old Courthouse Museum. He enjoyed his connection with the Paralyzed Veterans of America with boat rides on the Homosassa River with our Veterans.

Even though Don had many achievements and successes in his life, he was most proud of "his love affair with his wife, Karen." Karen will tell you that Don was the love of her life, her rock and inspiration, her strength, her courage and he will always be her hero. Don loved life and he lived with optimism, a fantastic sense of humor and great love. He made every moment count and he will be dearly missed.

In lieu of flowers we ask that donations be made to Vitas Healthcare formerly known as Hospice of Citrus and the Nature Coast 3350 W. Audubon Park Path Lecanto, FL 34461 or to the Florida Cancer Specialists 521 N. Lecanto Hwy. Lecanto, FL 34461.

A Celebration of Life will be held at Chas. E. Davis Funeral Home, 3075 S. Florida Avenue, Inverness, FL at 12:00 PM on Friday, March 22, 2019 followed by interment with military honors at 2:30 P.M. at Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell, Florida.

Arrangements entrusted to Chas. E. Davis Funeral Home With Crematory, Inverness Florida.

Sign the guest book at www.chronicleonline.com. Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Mar. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary