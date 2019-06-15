Donald Joseph Morgado, age 85, left us early on the morning of June 13, 2019, after a short illness. He was the beloved husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather of

a large family.

Born in Hilo, Hawaii, on August 14, 1933, to Joseph Sousa Morgado and Augusta Rose Vasconcellos Morgado, and learned to play steel guitar by listening to the greats of Hawaiian music. While still in high school, he played in Aunty Genoa Keawe's band for several years. In 1958, a song "Roselani", that he had written reached the Hawaiian Top 20. Music was a life-long passion.Don graduated from Saint Louis College in 1952 and enlisted in the US Army and was sent to Korea. He served 4 years there and then went to Japan as a civil servant doing troop rotations for the Department of Defense.

While in Japan, he married his first wife, Janet "Jan" Roselani Kepaa. When he got back to Hawaii, he went to work for Pan American World Airlines as a flight dispatcher. He rose quickly through the ranks, eventually becoming the Director of West Coast Flight Service Crew Scheduling based in San Francisco. In early 1977, Jan died and Don and his current wife, Dianne Mary Lee, began dating and eventually married later that year. He was promoted to Director, Crew Tracking and the newly formed family moved to Stamford, CT. After Pan Am acquired National Airlines in 1980, the family was transferred to Miami, FL, where Don functioned as the Director of Flight Service Crew Scheduling until his retirement in 1982. Then Don and Dianne purchased an old country store in Chichester, NH, and made it the gathering point in the community; the place where news and information changed hands while enjoying great grinders, hot entrees, and a selection of fine wine and beer. After 5 years, the store was sold and Don began a new career as a Town Administrator, first for the Town of Pittsfield, NH, and later for the Town of Moultonborough, NH.

In 1995, he retired and moved back to his beloved Big Island of Hawaii. He was there only a short time when he was recruited to return to the airline business, this time as the Director of Catering Operations and Administration for Hawaiian Airlines where he remained until his third retirement in 2004. While living on the Big Island, Don and Dianne raised kava kava and cattleya orchids commercially. In 2008, they decided to move yet again, this time to Spartanburg, SC, to finally enjoy a true retirement. The lure of warmer weather prompted a move to Citrus Hills in 2014. It also brought him in closer proximity to old friends who live in Floral City.

He enjoyed all his pastimes: gardening, music, poker, old cars, his dogs, eating great food and drinking fine wine. He made friends to last a lifetime. He was truly loved! Pa is now enjoying malasadas and coffee with Grandma Gussie, having a white Russian with Ray Webber, playing his steel guitar, having a beer with Papa Joe, and playing with his beloved Mouse and enjoying "talk story" and telling his favorite jokes.

He is survived by his devoted wife, Dianne; daughters Donalynn Black and husband Don Zimbleman of West Hartford, CT, and Janine and Jason Kinney of Dover, NH; and his brother, Richard Earl Morgado of Santa Fe, NM. He also leaves behind 5 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. He has cousins too numerous to count.

The Requiem Mass for Mr. Morgado will be celebrated 11:00 AM Monday, June 17, 2019 at St. Margaret's Episcopal Church, Inverness. Interment will follow at Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell. Friends may call from 4-6:00 PM Sunday at the Inverness Chapel of Hooper Funeral Homes. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.HooperFuneralHome.com. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Margaret's Episcopal Church for the Feed My Sheep Program which provides food to needy families. Dress code for all services is Aloha wear!