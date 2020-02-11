Donald L. Castor was called to heaven in the early morning, Feb 7th, 2020. Born August 8, 1931, Mr. Castor is survived by his wife of 65 years, Carol J. Castor. He's also survived by two sons, Kevin Castor and his partner Katrina Hunter; Kelly Castor and his wife, Maggie. A grandson, Kevin Castor Jr. & his wife 'Nel, his great grand-daughter, Joann Castor. Also survived by 1 brother, Terry Castor.
Donald was a proud Air Force veteran, loving husband and an outstanding father. He put his family first. Everyone who met him instantly liked him and he loved spending time with his family. He believed in treating others the way he'd want to be treated. His word was his bond. May God rest his soul in eternal life with the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Feb. 11, 2020