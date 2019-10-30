|
|
Donald L. Ringheisen, 85, of Homosassa, FL, passed away on October 27, 2019 in Lecanto, FL. He was born on April 7, 1934 in Pittsburgh, PA, son of Howard and Marguerite Ringheisen.
Donald worked as a millwright building industrial cranes. He was a veteran of the US Army, a Mason and a member of the Elks Lodge. He enjoyed playing golf in his free time.
Donald was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Janet Ringheisen; son, Robert W. Ringheisen; and siblings, Howard, Robert, Ruth and Bernard; and his companion and friend, Elaine Barker.
Survivors include his son, Donald J. Ringheisen and his wife Juli of Beavercreek, OH; sisters, Barbara Wuchevich, Betty Leverock, Katherine Greene; brother, Joseph Ringheisen; two grandchildren, Jamie Ringheisen and Adam Ringheisen; stepdaughter, Tamera Barker; and stepgrandson, Richard "Austin" Van Orden.
A Funeral Service with Military Honors will be held at 2:00 PM, on Thursday, October 31, 2019 at the Heinz Funeral Home in Inverness. The family will receive friends from noon until the hour of service at the funeral home.
Heinz Funeral Home & Cremation, Inverness, FL.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Oct. 30, 2019